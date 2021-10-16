Short Interest in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Grows By 125.7%

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 125.7% from the September 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The India Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The India Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in The India Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The India Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in The India Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The India Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE IFN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,856. The India Fund has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.