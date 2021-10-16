Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Expands By 91.7%

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 532,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,466,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262,434 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,407,000 after buying an additional 2,859,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after buying an additional 1,703,616 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,237,000 after buying an additional 2,728,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,082,000 after buying an additional 1,135,729 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $56.84 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

