Short Interest in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Drops By 32.1%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 814,400 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the September 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

VIOT opened at $5.12 on Friday. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $256.93 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIOT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

