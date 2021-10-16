Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 34.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,957 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 19,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 25,328 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 475.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 144,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $2,225,733.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,916 shares of company stock valued at $19,262,708. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $122.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.07. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.49 and a 52 week high of $122.81.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.58%.

SSTK has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.