Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €54.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHL. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, September 27th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €55.20 ($64.94).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €57.34 ($67.46) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion and a PE ratio of 36.08. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a 12 month high of €61.50 ($72.35). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €52.28.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.