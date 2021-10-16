Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €54.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2021

UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHL. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, September 27th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €55.20 ($64.94).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €57.34 ($67.46) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion and a PE ratio of 36.08. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a 12 month high of €61.50 ($72.35). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €52.28.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.