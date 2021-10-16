Sigma Planning Corp Buys 10,954 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 51,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $22.59 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68.

