Sigma Planning Corp Buys 2,091 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 608,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.69. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $102.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.