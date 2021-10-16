Sigma Planning Corp Buys 2,520 Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 286,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 61,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period.

Shares of AOK stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $40.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

