Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,572 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 25.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.31.

Cummins stock opened at $238.28 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

