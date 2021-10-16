Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 316 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $277.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.93. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $217.02 and a 52-week high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

