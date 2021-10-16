Sigma Planning Corp Sells 12,669 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,669 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

ARKF opened at $52.95 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $40.39 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61.

