Sigma Planning Corp Sells 31,486 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,486 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 690,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,383,000 after acquiring an additional 327,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 765.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 67,164 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 50,268 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 46,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,869,000.

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $87.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.88. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

