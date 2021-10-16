Simplex Trading LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNQI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $914,000.

NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $248.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.94 and its 200-day moving average is $245.54. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $202.12 and a 52 week high of $264.71.

