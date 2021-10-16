Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.45

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and traded as high as $10.69. Sims shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 699 shares.

SMSMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3073 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Sims’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

About Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

