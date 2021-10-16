Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990,537 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sirius XM by 94.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after acquiring an additional 201,442 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Sirius XM by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,434,000 after acquiring an additional 709,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,510,000 after acquiring an additional 127,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

