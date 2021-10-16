SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

SJW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $67.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in SJW Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in SJW Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in SJW Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SJW Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SJW Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

