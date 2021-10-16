Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Smart Sand posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $29.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SND traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 58,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

