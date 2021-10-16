SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Short Interest Update

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 463,300 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the September 15th total of 867,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.3 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNCAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of SNCAF stock remained flat at $$26.91 during trading hours on Friday. 10,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,008. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

