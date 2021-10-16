SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoFi Technologies Inc. provides consumer-focused financial technology platform. SoFi Technologies Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

SOFI opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.29. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,217,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,553,732.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $737,708,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $553,970,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $231,987,000. GPI Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $178,173,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $105,435,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

