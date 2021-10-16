SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Short Interest Update

SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
SOFT stock remained flat at $$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. SofTech has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.
About SofTech
Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for SofTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SofTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.