Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Update

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the September 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

SONVY traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.08. 5,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,335. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.28. Sonova has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $83.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

