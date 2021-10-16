SparkPoint Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $30.30 million and approximately $361,455.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00045293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00205624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00093253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,656,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,252,958,105 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

