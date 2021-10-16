Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DALXF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.39.

Shares of DALXF stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

