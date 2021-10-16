SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded down $2.67 on Friday, reaching $165.33. 8,699,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,541,185. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.28. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.