Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Position Increased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 23.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $96.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $99.34.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.25.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

