Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,835 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $11,755,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,354,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 373,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPR. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

