Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SQSP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.21.

NYSE SQSP opened at $38.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.56. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $196.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Squarespace will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

