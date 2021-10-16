SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will report ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.29). SQZ Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($7.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 346.39% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. The company had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQZ. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 169.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,414 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 17.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 959,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQZ traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $12.18. 50,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,365. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $341.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.30.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.