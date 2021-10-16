SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 823,300 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the September 15th total of 537,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,233.0 days.
Shares of SSAAF remained flat at $$5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $5.82.
About SSAB AB (publ)
