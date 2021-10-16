SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 823,300 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the September 15th total of 537,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,233.0 days.

Shares of SSAAF remained flat at $$5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $5.82.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

