SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

