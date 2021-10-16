Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

SCBFF opened at $6.73 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

