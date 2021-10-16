Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

SCBFF opened at $6.73 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

