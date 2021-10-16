Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Speculative Buy

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$9.25.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.

