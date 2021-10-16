State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Vroom were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth $1,990,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

VRM stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $53.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The company had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. On average, analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

