State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Crane were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 588,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,270,000 after acquiring an additional 357,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,128,000 after acquiring an additional 280,241 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 526,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200,185 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,117,000 after acquiring an additional 164,840 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,615,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 4,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $451,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

