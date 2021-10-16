State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases Shares of 14,944 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $3,207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $7,133,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $219,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 2,720,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $63,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,366,151 shares of company stock worth $266,472,655. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHPT. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

