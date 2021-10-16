State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 971 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 47,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 608,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,055,000 after purchasing an additional 363,066 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $37.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.81.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

FLS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.