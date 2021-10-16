Steel Dynamics (STLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Steel Dynamics to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $74.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $11,043,417.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

