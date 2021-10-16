Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on STLC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stelco in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CSFB boosted their price target on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Stelco has a one year low of C$12.68 and a one year high of C$51.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55. The stock has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Stelco’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

