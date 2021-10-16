Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Holdings Lifted by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 7,055.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,315,000 after acquiring an additional 107,138 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,857,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,560,000 after acquiring an additional 129,543 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,783,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,736,000 after acquiring an additional 99,895 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stericycle by 20.0% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,530,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Stericycle by 22.0% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,740,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,542,000 after purchasing an additional 314,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $68.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 284.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.63 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.00.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

