Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.06

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.06 and last traded at $68.78, with a volume of 1273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.98.

STC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $818.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

