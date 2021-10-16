Stifel Financial Corp Buys 44,929 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Omeros were worth $14,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after buying an additional 73,113 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 44.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter worth $5,283,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 140.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 34,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush downgraded Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Maxim Group downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, WBB Securities upped their price objective on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

OMER stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

