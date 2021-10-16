Stifel Financial Corp Buys 45,650 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,750 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 45,650 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $15,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 201,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 32,834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,961 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $768.67.

BHP opened at $57.48 on Friday. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

