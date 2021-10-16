Stifel Financial Corp Has $17.01 Million Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $17,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,321,000 after acquiring an additional 135,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

TDOC stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.00 and a 200-day moving average of $152.47. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.67 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

