Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 18,966 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Liberty Broadband worth $17,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,321,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,058,000 after buying an additional 97,846 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,371,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,207,000 after purchasing an additional 382,902 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 907.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,394 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,110,000 after acquiring an additional 201,315 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $167.01 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.38.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LBRDK. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

