Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:EUFN)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,042 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,191% compared to the average volume of 313 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EUFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,338,038.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,092,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,605 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,652,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 121.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,987,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,738 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,932,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,242,000 after purchasing an additional 657,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,314,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $20.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.