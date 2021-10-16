Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.290-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.74 million.

Separately, Barrington Research cut Stoneridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $21.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.40. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.67.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stoneridge will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stoneridge stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of Stoneridge worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

