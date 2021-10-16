Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €84.92 ($99.91).

SAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

SAX traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching €73.55 ($86.53). The company had a trading volume of 49,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €69.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €68.84. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 12-month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

