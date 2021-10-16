Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.98 ($17.63).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €14.80 ($17.41) price target on Südzucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of Südzucker stock traded up €0.09 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €13.45 ($15.82). 489,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,903. Südzucker has a 52-week low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 52-week high of €14.62 ($17.20). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of €13.72 and a 200-day moving average of €13.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

