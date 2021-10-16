Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. is a provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. It delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports and more. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, China, Japan and Korea. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc., formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Get Summit Wireless Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WISA opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. The company has a market cap of $40.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.40.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.82% and a negative net margin of 304.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Wireless Technologies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Wireless Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Summit Wireless Technologies by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 23,802 shares in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.