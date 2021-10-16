Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.61.

NOVA stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

